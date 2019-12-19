Kangana Ranaut paints an innocent picture in a simple sari for in first poster of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga

Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming film Panga is set to present the life of a Kabbadi player. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The makers have now released the first poster of the film.

The poster sees Kangana's character dressed in a simple sari, as she sits on a sofa, smiling innocently.

Check out the new poster of Panga

Reportedly, a lot of actors, including Kangana, have undergone training in Kabaddi to be part of the upcoming sports film. In fact, Kangana had undergone rigorous training for over two months for her role in the film. Tiwari, who has helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, is known for her slice-of-life stories that uphold the beloved values of middle-class Indians. Kangana, on the other hand, has had two major releases this year — Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya. While Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was lauded by most critics for its unabashed portrayal of the warrior queen, Judgementall Hai Kya received mixed reactions. Rajkummar Rao was seen alongside the actress in the film. The actress will also be seen as the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and yesteryear actress J Jayalalithaa, in the upcoming biopic Thalaivi. Check out posts on Panga

View this post on Instagram

It's Time for #Kabbadi Ahead of #Panga schedule, Kangana engrossed in Kabaddi Practice. #Rehearsal #Dedication #KanganaRanaut

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Mar 30, 2019 at 12:11am PDT

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 12:53:30 IST