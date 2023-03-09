Kangana Ranaut is known for not holding back when it comes to voicing her opinions. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star has gotten into her fair share of social media controversies over the years, whether it’s announcing her opinion on renaming Shah Rukh Khan’s all-time blockbuster Pathaan to ‘Indian Pathaan’ or her tirades against nepotism. One of the targets for her ire back in 2020 was actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit was a vocal supporter of the farmers’ protests that had rocked the country in 2020. His pro-farmers stand brought him in direct conflict with Kangana, who did not waste any time eviscerating him on social media. Here’s how the controversy unfolded:

The spat between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut started when the Queen star posted a defamatory tweet about an elderly Sikh woman at the farmers’ protest. While she had later deleted the post, Diljit had called the actor out for spreading misinformation.

Reacting to the Good Newwz actor’s comments, Kangana hit back and called Diljit “Karan Johar’s pet”. She referred to herself as a lioness in another tweet and wrote, “Listen you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black,” she wrote, signing off as ‘Babbar sherni’.

Diljit did not take the comments lying down and responded by asking her if she was “the pet” of everyone she worked with. “This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well.” He added that he was not struggling for projects since producers and directors from the Hindi film industry were offering him work.

As the Twitter war between the two stars escalated, Diljit also took aim at Kangana’s nature and said she had no tameez (manners). “You have no sense of how to speak to anyone’s mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another someone who would work for Rs 100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet’s nest. Google this Punjabi now,” he wrote.

At that time, many people came out in the Jogi star’s defence and slammed Kangana for her comments.

On the work front, Kangana is slated to appear in Emergency and Tejas. As for Diljit Dosanjh, the actor will be seen in The Crew, Chamkila and The Jodi next.

