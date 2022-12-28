As the speculation surrounding actor Tunisha Sharma’s death refuses to die down, Kangana Ranaut was waded into the controversy. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared her thoughts on the matter of Tunisha’s death. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, on 24 December. While a probe regarding her demise is still ongoing, Kangana did not hesitate in asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring out a law preventing ‘polygamy and acid attacks’. Through her stories, she implied that Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan had cheated on her and was indirectly responsible for her death.

Going on to call the situation a “murder”, Kangana wrote, “A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally”.

View Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Stories here:

“Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental and emotional well-being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be a criminal offence…,” the Queen actor wrote. She also requested PM Modi to make tough laws against “I request honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Ram took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial.” She also advocated strict punishment for people who take part in “emotional frauds”.

Coming back to the Tunisha Sharma case, the late actor’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan is under suspicion by the police. The actor has been arrested based on a complaint by Tunisha’s mother, who accused him of abetment to suicide. The couple had reportedly broken up 15 days before Tunisha’s death.

