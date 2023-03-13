The entire country is beaming with pride as not one but two nominations from India have won an Oscar this year at the 95th Academy Awards. While Naatu Naatu from RRR won Best Original Song, Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short. Apart from the big wins, Deepika Padukone also shared her bit of pride as she attended the prestigious event as a presenter to introduce the live performance of Naatu Naatu. Dressed in a stunning black outfit by Louis Vuitton, Deepika is the third Indian to be selected as a presenter at the Oscars after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra.

Notably, as Deepika graced the stage by making her debut at the Oscars as one of the presenters this year, her speech seems to have struck a chord with her fans and friends from the industry who were left quite impressed. Many lauded her for taking India on a global platform with such style and magic!

Among them is Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who also took up the opportunity to shower praise on Deepika’s Oscar appearance. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Queen actress shared a clip from Deepika’s Oscar speech, praising her for carrying the entire country’s image and reputation “so graciously and confidently.”

“How beautiful Deepika Padukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best,” she wrote.

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Social media users and her fans were also impressed with the actress’ lauding Deepika Padukone. A user wrote, “Absolute grace and beauty she is. Representing India here after football. Proud“, while another user wrote, “How Beautiful one woman supporting another woman.”

Praises are in full swing as Deepika Padukone makes an Oscar debut

Besides Kangana Ranaut, many others including actors Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also praised Deepika’s debut appearance on the global stage.

While some of the actress’ fans also praised the way she expressed every bit of the emotion behind the song, many were left awe-struck with the stunning look that she chose for the award night.

