Kangana Ranaut not the right choice to play Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, says Telugu actress Sri Reddy

Telugu actress Sri Reddy has objected to Kangana Ranaut being cast as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi.

In a long post on Facebook, Reddy voiced her disapproval of the casting choice for the much-awaited biopic. She wrote, "Iron lady ruled with single finger on her Tamilnadu kingdom..no one replace her, I cant see any other person to do our thalivi role..she is only one..but biopic is so important, and helpful for our next generations to know her..any of our south Indian lady actress is fine but no ""kangana ranaut." (sic)

(Read: Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi; both women have led trailblazing, unapologetic lives)

Kangana will portray the late matinee idol-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa in upcoming biopic, to be helmed by director AL Vijay. In an interaction with Firstpost, the actress said that her life is similar to that of Jayalalithaa, and hence she has put her own biopic on the backburner for the time.

The project will be bankrolled by Vibri Media, also one of the producers of Ranveer Singh's 83. SS Rajamouli’s father, the writer KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame, will be supervising the screenplay along with Vijay. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the songs and the original soundtrack.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 12:39:33 IST