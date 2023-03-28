The major fallout between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar is well-known and by the looks of it, it seems far from over. Ever since the Queen actress appeared on KJo’s popular celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan, the two have been locking horns by taking snarky digs at each other in interviews and on social media as well. Kangana who believes the filmmaker is a “flagbearer of nepotism” never leaves a chance to chide him for being ignorant toward “outsiders” in the industry and further preferring those belonging to influential backgrounds. This time too, the actress made sharp comments on Karan Johar accusing him of “banning” none other than Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood.

Priyanka, who is a global star, is counted among the most successful actresses in the industry. The actress has been keeping away from Bollywood for quite some time now and is busy with a lot of projects in the US. While many thought that Priyanka took a break from Bollywood after landing bigger projects in Hollywood, the actress has finally opened up about her reasons for leaving the industry.

Priyanka Chopra claims she was ‘cornered’ in Bollywood

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was “cornered” while working in Bollywood, which made her tired of all the internal politics. While speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, PeeCee opened up on her Bollywood career and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

The actress also shared how her manager helped her to get an opportunity to work in the US. While her comments did come as a shock for many of her fans, actress Kangana Ranaut is among the first celebrities to react to the same.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s claims of being cornered

In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Karan Johar accusing him of ‘banning’ Priyanka in Bollywood.

“This is what ⁦Priyanka Chopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry. A self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her,” Kangana Ranaut wrote, further adding that Priyanka was targeted and harassed by the media following her fallout with Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan to the point that she left the country.

