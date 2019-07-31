Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes-Benz SUV to celebrate box-office success of Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut purchased a luxury car to reportedly celebrate the success of her new film Judgementall Hai Kya. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a photograph of the actress posing next to her new ride and wrote that she had arranged for the car's early delivery to Manali. Rangoli also mentioned that though the car was a surprise, the actress did not like being caught off guard.

Here's Ranaut standing next to her new Mercedes car in Manali.

Kangana didn’t have a car in Manali, and she never has time to buy such things for herself ha ha, her CA Manoj Daga sir and I surprised her with this new purchase for her , wish I was there to see her pleased and at the same time annoyed face(she hates surprises) 😁pic.twitter.com/qd2EsyctK2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 28, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya opened to Rs 5.40 crore but eventually saw an increase in its revenue. The film finally made its way to theatres on 26 July after series of delays and even a title change.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya follows Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar Rao). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told, Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

Recently, Flóra Borsi, a Hungarian digital artist and photographer, accused the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya of plagiarism. She alleged that the makers have copied her work for the poster of the film, without asking for her permission. She also shared a picture of her original photograph along with a poster of Kangana-Rajkummar-starrer on Facebook. She also spread the word on Twitter.

