Judgementall Hai Kya: Hungarian artist accuses makers of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar's film of plagiarism

FP Staff

Jul 30, 2019 10:41:01 IST

Flóra Borsi, a Hungarian digital artist and photographer, has accused the makers of  Judgementall Hai Kya of plagiarism. She alleged that the makers have copied her work for the poster of the film, without asking for her permission. She also shared a picture of her original photograph along with a poster of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao-starrer on Facebook.

She also took to Twitter to criticise the makers of the film.

Twitterati have come out in support of Borsi

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya follows Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told, Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend, and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The film has reportedly amassed Rs 27 crore (approximately) at the box office, after its release on 26 July. Opening with Rs 5.4 crore, Judgementall Hai Kya is expected to earn another Rs 3-5 crore on Monday.  Initially titled Mental Hai Kya, the name of the movie was changed to Judgementall Hai Kya after mental health experts termed it as "atrocious and insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues. 

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 11:04:31 IST

