Kangana Ranaut addresses fans post spat with reporter: Wish to stay away from termites who are pseudo liberals

After her very public spat with PTI journalist Justin Rao, the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India had decided to boycott the actress from any kind of media coverage. Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister, has now shared a video of the actress addressing her fans and followers, clarifying Ranaut's stance on the matter.

In the video, Kangana begins by acknowledging the section of media which she considers has been helpful to her and has aided in her growth as an actor. However, she claims, there is another section which she terms 'termites', who are essentially opportunists. "This section of journalists who relentlessly try to disturb the integrity and unity of a nation; the people who try to destroy the image of the country and keep propagating their anti-national thoughts, there's no penalty against such people in our constitution. These people have double standards, and I'm understanding that they are actually nothing but pseudo-liberals who could not even pass their 10th standard exams."

Kangana then continues on a more personal note against the particular PTI journalist saying he has undermined her efforts towards social reforms by making fun of it.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video

Here’s a vidoe message from Kangana to all the media folks who have banned her, P.S she has got viral fever hence the heavy voice 🙂...(contd) pic.twitter.com/U1vkbgmGyq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 11, 2019

She further says that such journalists simply arrive at press conferences to eat the free food and are in fact what she calls "professional trolls." "Three or four such journalists have now formed what they call a 'guild', which does not even have a proper structure and are now threatening me that they'll ban me. But what these worthless anti-nationals don't get is that they are all sellouts. So I request such people to please ban me because I don't want their livelihoods to function because of me, and I wish to stay away from such people."

The verbal spat between the actress and Rao occurred during a press meet for her upcoming comedy Judgementall Hai Kya.

(Also read: Kangana Ranaut' public spat with PTI reporter prompts age-old question: Can actors and journalists be friends?)

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 09:48:52 IST