Ali Fazal’s international project, Kandahar, finally got a release date. The movie, which also stars Hollywood sensation Gerard Butler, will hit on May 26, 2023. This will be Ali’s first international release in 2023 after Death on the Nile was released last year.

Ali says, “I look forward to it. As I do with all the movies I make. I can promise that the action is never before seen state-of-the-art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record. . The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it.“

Just a TEASE!! For my next film “KANDAHAR” . Casually biking around the valley apparently. Have fun. More later.

Releases May. #GerardButler #navidnegahaban #ricromanwaugh @thunderroadpics @OpenRoadFilms pic.twitter.com/wNUKL7wN9k — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) February 16, 2023

Tom Harris, played by Gerard Butler, is an undercover CIA operative and is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He fights his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.