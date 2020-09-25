Kamal Haasan visits SP Balasubramanyam in hospital; Salman Khan wishes singer speedy recovery

A bulletin from the Chennai hospital where SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted on Thursday informed that the veteran singer is in an “extremely critical” condition and his health has deteriorated, warranting maximal life support.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has paid a visit to veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at the Chennai hospital where he is admitted.

Talking to the media, Haasan said that life support machines are in use and it can't be said that he is doing well. "He's very critical, everyone is praying to the almighty," he said, as per a DNA report.

Salman Khan also wished a speedy recovery to Balasubrahmanyam. The superstar took to Twitter to thank the playback legend for all the songs that he has sung for him over the years.

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam was the voice of Salman Khan in the 90s. He has sung for a string of hits, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Andaz Apna Apna.

On 5 August, Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare after he showed mild symptoms of COVID-19. The singer said that he opted for a test after he had a cold, which was accompanied with fever and chest congestion.

On 7 September, Balasubrahmanyam's son producer SP Charan confirmed that the singer has tested negative for COVID-19. He said that his father will be on the ventilator for a few more days as his lungs need improvement.