SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus, continues to be on ventilator, confirms son

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a Chennai hospital with mild symptoms of coronavirus last month, but his condition deteriorated after a week, and he had to be shifted to the ICU on 13 August.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for COVID-19, his son producer SP Charan confirmed on Monday, 7 September.

Ever since the playback singer was admitted to the hospital last month, his son has been sharing regular updates via social media. In his latest update, Charan said that his father will be on the ventilator for a few more days as his lungs still need improvement.

However, the veteran singer is keeping his spirits high by watching cricket and tennis matches on his iPad. SP Balasubrahmanyam is also looking forward to the start of the IPL season, his son said.

He also talked about a little celebration organised over the weekend to observe the marriage anniversary of SPB and wife Savitri. Concluding the video message, Charan said he was praying for all, including his father and requested everyone to pray for all as well.

According to a report by LiveMint, Chennai’s MGM Healthcare, where SPB is currently getting treated, released a bulletin report of the singer’s health that stated that he “continues to be on ventilator and ECMO (heart-lung assistance) support in the intensive care unit (ICU)”.

Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director of Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in the bulletin that the playback singer’s “current clinical condition” was stable. “He is conscious, responsive and continues to show clinical progress. He is being closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team”.

Although Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms, his condition had deteriorated after a week at the hospital and he had to be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on 13 August. The team looking after him at the hospital had said that he was on life support and his condition was critical.