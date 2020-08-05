SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for coronavirus; playback singer admitted to Chennai hospital
SP Balasubrahmanyam broke the news of his coronavirus diagnosis in a Facebook video earlier today
Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite doctors advising home quarantine, the singer chose to admit himself to the hospital.
The singer shared his diagnosis in a Facebook video earlier today. He said that he had tested positive a few days back but it was a mild case of the virus.
He praised the hospital conditions and asked fans and well-wishers to not worry about him. “I’m in good hands and I've good health. Nobody has to worry about this one."
Thanking everyone who showed concern, he said, “I have come here mostly to take rest so there won’t be any disturbance to me and to take medication. Don't bother calling me. I am fine, I will be fine”.
According to The News Minute, the 74-year-old singer got admitted to the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai on 5 August. The multi-award winner said that he will be discharged in a couple of days.
Talking about why he opted to get tested, the singer said that he had a cold, which was accompanied with fever and chest congestion.
Earlier in June, Balasubrahmanyam had paid homage to "some souls lost during this pandemic" by singing a song. He uploaded the video on his official Facebook page.
Tamil Nadu recorded 5,063 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 2,68,285, reports The Indian Express. Cases have been on the decline with only 6000 recorded on the regular in the last six days.
