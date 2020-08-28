Kamal Haasan set to return as host for Bigg Boss Tamil season 4; promo unveiled

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil was supposed to be launched in July but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The fourth edition of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is here and actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is all set to return as host for the upcoming season.

The makers of the show on Thursday, 27 August, launched the teaser, which featured Kamal Haasan. According to The Indian Express, the actor spoke about the unemployment crisis in these last five months. He says although COVID-19 is “dangerous”, we need to step out and work. “Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work”.

The season is yet to get a particular release date but it will air on Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar. According to media reports, the show is going to premiere in mid-October. If not for the viral pandemic, the reality series was scheduled to resume shooting in July.

There is nothing confirmed about the contestants for BB Tamil season 4, but Ramya Pandian, VJ Manimegalai, Shivangi from Super Singer, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya are speculated to be the inmates of the house.

While fans are waiting for Bigg Boss Tamil to start, season 4 of BB Telugu is also coming to the small screens. Star Maa, the channel behind the show had tweeted the official logo and look of the Bigg Boss 4 (Telugu) a while back.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, who was the host in season 3, is set to return as the host this season as well. He appeared in a teaser recently, where he played the role of a grandfather, a father and a son - all looking for the best entertainment ever.

Fans of Bigg Boss Hindi need not worry as Salman Khan is also returning with the 14th installment of the show.