Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as host, shares new teaser

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to return for its fourth season. On Saturday, 15 August, host Nagarjuna Akkineni announced the latest season of the popular reality show with a new teaser.

The teaser sees Nagarjuna playing three roles — son, father and grandfather. The video begins with the grandson and grandfather peeping into the neighbourhood park and spying on a young couple, calling it the best entertainment ever. They are soon intervened by the father version of the actor who promises to bring them better entertainment with Bigg Boss season 4.

Check out the teaser here

Nagarjuna, who hosted the third season of the reality show, is hosting the show for the second consecutive year. Talking about the same in a statement, the actor said, “It was fun being back on the shoot floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers.”

He adds, "We have all had a tough few months and I think clean wholesome entertainment is one of the luxuries we can all enjoy and our promise this year is to deliver exactly that with Bigg Boss season 4.”

However, the makers are yet to announce the official release date of the new season.

Early last week, Salman Khan had released the first promo of Bigg Boss Hindi season 14. The promo saw Khan farming at his Panvel farmhouse. Bigg Boss 2020 will reportedly commence in September after Rohit Shetty-fronted Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India comes to an end. However, the official launch date of the new season is yet to be announced.