Kamal Haasan on releasing much-delayed Vishwaroopam 2: Prepared to face political hurdles this time

Actor Kamal Haasan met the media on Monday in Chennai at his Alwarpet residence for the launch of the theatrical trailer, of his long pending film Vishwaroopam 2.

"The first part was delayed because of various oppositions. The reason for the delay in releasing the second part is also the same. This time, I'm prepared to face those hurdles. I was forced to screen my film Vishwaroopam to a few organisations but it will not happen now," said Haasan, hinting that the ruling ADMK Government created a lot of issues to the first part.

"Vishwaroopam 2 is both prequel and sequel to Vishwaroopam. It has the answer for all the questions on Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri (Kamal’s character name in the film). This film will be filled with high octane action sequences and emotional quotient," added the actor who also confirmed that the film will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on 10 August.

"We are happy to say that a Tamil film is all set to have a humongous release which is usually possible for Hollywood films. It won't be an exaggeration to say that Vishwaroopam 2 will be releasing in theaters across the globe. Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment are our distributors for the Hindi version. In Tamil and Telugu, my Raaj Kamal Films International and Aascar Films will take care of the release," said the actor.

Haasan, however, said that Vishwaroopam 2 will not have any politically motivated dialogues. "Dialogues in Vishwaroopam 2 will be true to its genre," said Haasan.

While confirming the political flavour in Indian 2, Kamal said, "Of course, Indian 2 will have powerful political dialogues. The first part itself had strong lines against the flaws in the system. As I said earlier, Vishwaroopam 2 was made before my political entry and the genre of the movie is also different".

Haasan refused to talk about the revival of Sabaash Naidu. "This stage is for Vishwaroopam 2. After a long time, we got a big film for Raaj Kamal Films so don't want to divert the topic. In fact, if you noticed, I didn't even mention my political Makkal Needhi Maiam here".

"I should thank Nassar who has almost become the company artist of Raaj Kamal Films. Rahul Bose plays a powerful villain in the film. Andrea and Pooja Kumar are the two female leads. My good friend Shekhar Kapur, who essays an important role in the film, says he wants to direct a film with me in the lead. I've replied to him on Twitter saying he should probably make the film soon because later, he would end up only making a political documentary with me. Many technicians including my editor Mahesh Narayanan (director of National Award-winning Take Off) have become directors now ," said Haasan.

Talking about the film's music composer Ghibran, Kamal said, "Usually, composing session would begin in peaceful locales like Mahabalipuram but Ghibran and I started the musical journey in Delhi. We had discussed why the raga 'Desh' is used for our National Anthem. In the same raga, Ghibran has given a tune for us. Though Vairamuthu hasn't physically sat with us for composition, we used his lyrics and paid him too," said Haasan who also thanked his ex-live-in partner Gautami for perfectly completing her work in Vishwaroopam 2.

Haasan also praised Atul Diwari for his contribution in the Hindi version and Prasoon Joshi for the Hindi lyrics." I've penned a song in the Tamil version and also choreographed a number. As a matter of fact, I used to choreograph songs in the past. Kathak dance expert Birju Maharaj also choreographed a song in Vishwaroopam 2," said the actor.

Haasan also will soon kick-start the aggressive promotions of Vishwaroopam 2 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 09:24 AM