Kamaal R Khan often makes headlines following his open attacks and derogatory comments on Bollywood stars. On the work front, he has worked in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films. KRK was also a part of Bigg Boss 3.

Actor and producer Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has once again landed in hot waters. On 29 August, KRK was arrested for his controversial tweets about Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in 2020. In less than a week, he was once again taken into police custody on 3 September. This time for a 2021 molestation case filed by a fitness trainer. KRK was produced before the court on 4 September, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody. A 27-year-old actress-fitness model filed a case against KRK in mid-2021 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult a woman’s modesty). As per the complaint, the self-proclaimed critic molested the fitness model after calling her at his bungalow in Mumbai, Koimoi reported.

The complainant stated that she met KRK during a party in 2017, where he allegedly introduced himself as a producer. Further, the actor-director assured her of giving a role in Emraan Hashmi‘s film Captain Nawab.

Further, the model shared that KRK allegedly invited her to his bungalow in Mumbai, citing birthday celebrations. Even though she didn’t attend the party, she went to his bungalow the other day in the same week. The model claimed that KRK drugged her through orange juice and behaved inappropriately with her. She somehow escaped the situation and narrated the whole incident to a friend. She was terrified of KRK’s connections in the industry, as a result, she didn’t approach the police soon after the incident. However, after two years, in mid-2021 she decided to take legal action against Kamaal Khan. Now taking action on the complaint filed, Versova Police arrested him and presented before a magistrate court in Bandra on 4 September.

