Kalyan Krishna on Soggade Chinni Nayana sequel with Nagarjuna: 'Script is ready, waiting for final go ahead'

Director Kalyan Krishna shot to fame with Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana, which was a runaway success and was extremely well received by audiences and critics alike. The film revolved around a widow who decides to seek the help of her husband’s spirit to fix her son’s marriage. The film, which featured Nagarjuna in the titular role of a playboy-kind of character Bangarraju, ended with the hint of a sequel.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Kalyan has confirmed that the sequel plan is on, and that the project will go on the floors very soon. The sequel, which has been titled Bangarraju, will be bankrolled by Nagarjuna himself.

“The sequel plan was on my mind even before the release of Soggade Chinni Nayana. When I was writing the character of Bangarraju, I knew it had the scope to be taken forward and work as a stand-alone character in another story. Only after the release of Soggade Chinni Nayana and the way it was received, did we really think of taking up the sequel plan,” Kalyan said, adding the sequel should go on the floors very soon. “The script is ready but it needs some fine-tuning. I have to meet Nagarjuna sir in this context soon and once he gives me a go ahead, I think we will be good to go.”

Nagarjuna, on the other hand, is currently shooting for a multi-starrer yet-untitled Telugu film with Nani. Being directed by Sriram Aditya, the project marks the first time collaboration of Nani and Nagarjuna. Krishna said he’s fine to commence work on the sequel immediately or wait till Nagarjuna is relieved of his current commitment. “I’m fine if Nagarjuna sir wants to shoot for both the projects simultaneously. I also don’t mind waiting for him to complete his other project. The script is ready and I can start immediately if I’m asked to.”

Nagarjuna, who was last seen playing a cop in Ram Gopal Varma’s highly disappointing action film Officer, recently made peace with the film’s failure with a sly tweet, quoting words of Winston Churchill. He wrote: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”

There are also reports that filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has pulled off a casting coup by roping in Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya for a project. After working together in Sivamani and Super, Puri and Nagarjuna may reunite for the third time soon.

According to a source close to Nagarjuna, his project with Puri is long pending. “Puri had pitched the story to Nagarjuna long back and both have been waiting for the right time to collaborate. If everything goes as planned, the project might take off later this year. Puri wants the project to go on the floors immediately but since both Nagarjuna and Chaitanya are occupied with multiple commitments, the plan has been pushed by a few more months,” a source said.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 14:07 PM