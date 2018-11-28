Kalinga Sena withdraws threat to throw ink at Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly distorting history in Asoka

A local outfit which had threatened to throw ink at actor Shah Rukh Khan during his proposed visit here for the inaugural of Mens Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, announced on Monday, 26 November to withdraw its agitation.

A meeting of Kalinga Sena activists and functionaries held on Monday resolved to withdraw for the time being the agitation against Khan keeping in view the state and the country's image during an international event like the Men's Hockey World Cup.

"We have decided to withdraw the agitation for the time being in view of the request made by Hockey India president Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad and the state government," Kalinga Sena chief Hemant Rath told PTI.

Hockey India president Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad had through an e-mail to the outfit appealed to withdraw its threat of throwing ink at the Bollywood hero during his visit to the state.

Khan is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony at Kalinga Stadium on 27 November.

Ahmad in his letter had also said that Khan is one of the most popular actors of India and is widely known in the hockey community for his support for the game and film Chak de India in which he essays the role of a coach of the national women's hockey team.

Throwing ink on someone who has been invited as a guest would bring a bad name to the country and will show Odisha in very poor light in front of all international guests including teams, he said.

Kalinga Sena had threatened to throw ink on Khans face for allegedly distorting the history of Odisha in his film Asoka released 17 years ago. It had also threatened to show him black flags on his arrival.

The outfit had demanded an apology from Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Odisha people in the film which, it alleged, dishonoured the states culture and its peopler.

