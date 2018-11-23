Shah Rukh Khan threatened by Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Sena for allegedly distorting history in 2001 film Asoka

A local outfit in Bhubaneswar that calls itself Kalinga Sena has threatened to throw black ink at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and show him a black flag when he visits the city next week during the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup, according to a DNA report.

The report added that the chief of Kalinga Sena has demanded an apology from the actor for allegedly insulting Odisha and its populace in his film Asoka, which released nearly 17 years ago.

The outfit had also lodged a complaint with the police on 1 November against the actor alleging that he had hurt the sentiments of the people of Odisha and dishonoured their culture by distorting history and wrongly portraying the Kalinga war, the report said.

The Kalinga war fought in 265 BC is considered to be one of the bloodiest battles fought which led to the defeat of the Kalinga ruler and the annexation of the region by the Maurya empire. Directed by Santosh Sivas and starring Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Asoka which released in 2001 did not run in Odisha for more than seven days due to several protests.

A statement issued by the Kalinga Sena general secretary Nihar Pani said, "We have made preparation to throw ink on the actor's face and show him black flag at any place from the airport to the stadium. Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit."

Khan will next be seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero in which he plays a vertically challenged man.

