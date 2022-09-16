While posting the video, Ajay Devgn hilariously wrote in the caption, “Arey, Kajol beat me to it,” and ended with a thinking emoticon.

It won’t be wrong to say that Ajay Devgn’s social media timeline is a soulful walk down memory lane. Whether it is some throwback pictures from behind the scenes of his iconic movies or unseen family photos, the actor makes sure to stun the internet users and keep them intrigued. Continuing the trajectory of interesting posts, Ajay on Friday shared a collage video of a scene from his critically acclaimed Runway 34, comparing it with his wife Kajol’s scene from the 2021 film Tribhanga. While we might have failed to notice, the actor has pointed out that one scene in both the films centres around the same idea of having a cigarette in no-smoking zones and then reasoning that it hasn’t been lit yet. And Kajol’s Tribhanga exhibited it way before Ajay’s directorial Runway 34 featured it.

While posting the video, Ajay hilariously wrote in the caption, “Arey, Kajol beat me to it,” and ended with a thinking emoticon. Firstly, the video plays the upper half of the clip that carries Tribhanga’s scene. In the clip, Kajol, who is stressed because her mother in the movie Tanvi Azmi is sick, can be seen talking on her phone with a pack of cigarettes in her hand. And at that very moment, a nurse comes in to tell her that smoking is not allowed in the vicinity, responding to her Kajol asks her, “Jali hai kya? (Have I lit the cigarette?)”. Next, in the scene from Runway 34, Ajay can be seen having a cigarette in his mouth and that is when a person tells him that he is in a no-smoking zone. Responding to the man and saying a similar dialogue like Kajol, Ajay said, “Jalaya to nahi na. (I haven’t lit it yet.)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has a jam-packed schedule with projects. After wooing the audiences in his directorial Runway 34, Ajay will be very soon seen in Indra Kumar’s comedy Thank God, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will be released on 25 October. Apart from Thank God, Ajay will also be seen in Drishyam 2, Maidaan, Bholaa, and Golmaal 5.

