Kajol's character in Helicopter Eela will span almost three decades, reports Mumbai Mirror. Playing the role of a single parent, Kajol's character in the film tries hard to stay relevant in her son's life, who she over-protectively dotes on.

Just to fit in, Kajol's character joins her son's (played by National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen) college as a student and an aspiring singer. The time span that the actress needs to cover with her portrayal will be between 1990 to 2018.

Pradeep Sarkar, the director of the film, confirmed the news to Mirror saying that the development of Kajol's almost-dual characters was interesting. "Kajol, our stylist Radhika Mehra and I sat together and curated both looks. We even went back to some of Kajol’s earlier pictures for the younger part. The mind set was equally important as her character had to behave childishly earlier and mature with age. It was an interesting process of development," said Pradeep.

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada, the film's trailer is to be out on 5 August, on the actress' birthday.

Talking about Kajol's preparations for the role of an aspiring singer, Sarkar confesses that the actress is a good piano player, which helped her in enacting the part. The bonding between Kajol and Riddhi was almost instant. Talking about their on-set experiences, Sarkar told Mumbai Mirror "The set was on fire when the two were around. They bonded with laughter and banter."

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 15:31 PM