Kajal Aggarwal shares images of Haldi ceremony ahead of marriage with Gautam Kitchlu
Kajal Aggarwal had earlier shared images from her pre-wedding festivities and mehendi ceremony
Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a picture of herself from the Haldi ceremony ahead of her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu.
In the photo, Kajal looks stunning in a yellow outfit, which she paired with floral jewellery. She can be seen smeared in Haldi (turmeric) in the photo. The image, clicked by Stories by Joseph Radhik has simply been captioned with the hashtag #kajgautkitched along with a yellow heart emoji.
See the post
View this post on Instagram
The couple is slated to get married today in a small private ceremony in Mumbai. The actor was also snapped enjoying her Haldi ceremony with her family by the paparazzi. In the pictures, she was seen sporting yellow ethnic wear and dancing with the members of her family.
View this post on Instagram
#kajalagarwal wedding function today ❤ #desibride #bigfatindianwedding #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
Earlier, the actor took to social media and shared a picture of her pre-wedding festivities. The actor shared an image from the Mehndi ceremony where she can be seen sporting a traditional mint hued outfit.
On 6 October, Kajal Aggarwal had revealed that she is going to get married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on 20 October, 2020.
Elaborating that the duo will be getting married in a small private ceremony in Mumbai, Kajal had stated that while the COVID-19 pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy, but they are thrilled to start their lives together.
