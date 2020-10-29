Kajal Aggarwal, fiancé Gautam Kitchlu share photos from pre-wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal had previously said the wedding will be an intimate affair that will only be attended by their immediate families.

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to social media and shared a picture from her pre-wedding festivities. The actor will marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on 30 October.

On 6 October, Aggarwal had said their wedding will be an intimate affair that will only be attended by their immediate families. She had added that while the pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy, but they were thrilled to start their lives together.

Known for films Naan Mahaan Alla (2010), Maattrraan (2012), Thuppakki (2012), Jilla (2014), Vivegam (2017), and Mersal (2017), Aggarwal will next be seen in Mumbai Saga. Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte will star in pivotal roles.

