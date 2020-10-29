Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal, fiancé Gautam Kitchlu share photos from pre-wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal had previously said the wedding will be an intimate affair that will only be attended by their immediate families.

FP Trending October 29, 2020 13:37:01 IST
Kajal Aggarwal, fiancé Gautam Kitchlu share photos from pre-wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to social media and shared a picture from her pre-wedding festivities. The actor will marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on 30 October.

Here is Aggarwal's post


View this post on Instagram

#kajgautkitched

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Kitchlu also shared photos from a puja on Instagram


View this post on Instagram

Blessings and positivity ॐ #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on

 

On 6 October, Aggarwal had said their wedding will be an intimate affair that will only be attended by their immediate families. She had added that while the pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy, but they were thrilled to start their lives together.

Known for films Naan Mahaan Alla (2010), Maattrraan (2012), Thuppakki (2012), Jilla (2014), Vivegam (2017), and Mersal (2017), Aggarwal will next be seen in Mumbai Saga. Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte will star in pivotal roles.

https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/kajal-aggarwal-entrepreneur-gautam-kitchlu-to-get-married-on-30-october-announces-actress-8884061.html

 

Updated Date: October 29, 2020 13:37:01 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Mohali hospital, says she's 'perfectly fine now'
Entertainment

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Mohali hospital, says she's 'perfectly fine now'

While there were reports that Deepti Naval suffered a heart attack in Manali, the actor clarified saying “it was a heart symptom.”

Robert Redford's son, filmmaker and activist James, dies of liver cancer aged 58
Entertainment

Robert Redford's son, filmmaker and activist James, dies of liver cancer aged 58

Robert Redford's publicist said in a statement Monday that the 84-year-old father is mourning the death of James Redford with his family during this “difficult time.”

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma; says 'prognosis is good'
Entertainment

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma; says 'prognosis is good'

Channeling his The Dude character from The Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges says "new s**t has come to light" and he will start his treatment for the same.