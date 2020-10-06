Kajal Aggarwal, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu to get married on 30 October, announces actress

'Thrilled to start our lives together,' says Kajal Aggarwal on her imminent marriage to Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal has on Tuesday revealed that she is going to get married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October 2020. The actress took to her social media to make the much-anticipated wedding announcement. The duo will be getting married in a small, private ceremony in Mumbai.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families," Kalaj wrote.

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy, but they are thrilled to start their lives together.

"I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey," Kajal's post read.

The actress also assured her fans and followers that she will continue to work in films after her marriage.

"I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she revealed.

See the post

A report by Wedding Sutra said that the wedding of Kajal and Gautam will be a two-day affair and will be held at a five-star hotel close to Kajal's Mumbai residence in Churchgate.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Gautam Kitchlu runs e-commerce venture Discern Living.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for her Tamil films Naan Mahaan Alla (2010), Maattrraan (2012), Thuppakki (2012), Jilla (2014), Vivegam (2017), and Mersal (2017) will be next seen essaying the female lead in gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

She made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2004 with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... She has also acted in films including Singham, Special 26.