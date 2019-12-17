Kajal Aggarwal becomes first South Indian actress to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Singapore

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get her own Madame Tussauds wax figure. The actress shared the news on Instagram with a series of pictures. She also announced that the statue will be inaugurated on 5 February, 2020 in Singapore.

According to Koimoi, Kajal is the first actress belonging to the South movie industry to get a wax statue. Earlier, Telugu stars Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have unveiled their wax statues.

Kajal recounted how she was fascinated by the figures of noted personalities when she visited Madame Tussauds museum as a child. "I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself," she wrote on Instagram.

"This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this one's for each one of you," she added.

Check out her posts here

Kajal, who is known for her Tamil films Naan Mahaan Alla (2010), Maattrraan (2012), Thuppakki (2012), Jilla (2014), Vivegam (2017) and Mersal (2017) will be next seen playing the female lead in the upcoming gangster drama, Mumbai Saga.

The film is helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaante. Kajal will essay John Abraham's love interest in the film, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Other cast members include Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Samir Soni and Rohit Roy. Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film, as Times of India previously reported, will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, and how the underworld, the cops, and the politicians changed the city's landscape.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 14:40:22 IST