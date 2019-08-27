You are here:

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty's gangster drama goes on floors

FP Staff

Aug 27, 2019 17:42:22 IST

The shooting of John Abraham-starrer Mumbai Saga began on 27 August (Tuesday). Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, shared the news alongside a picture of a clapperboard.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film, a Times of India report previously reported that the drama will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, how the underworld, the cops, and the politicians changed the city's landscape.

Here is Bhushan's announcement.

The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante. Gupta had in a tweet shared that he was "nervous" to start working on Mumbai Saga.

Scheduled to hit theatres on 19 June, 2020. Besides Bhushan, Krishnan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir will also serve as producers on Mumbai Saga.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 17:44:18 IST

