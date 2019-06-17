You are here:

Kabir Singh's 'Tera Ban Jaunga' depicts Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's undying love for each other

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh seems to be doling out one chart-buster after the other. The film's latest track 'Tera Ban Jaunga' weaves a beautiful and passionate love story through the actors' little gestures.

Shahid is seen in a more pleasant avatar in this song as his Kabir does sweet little nothings for his lady love. While a timid Preeti (Kiara) speaks to an disinterested audience on stage, Kabir steps up to stand beside her, demanding that all students hear her out.

'Tera Ban Jaunga' is Akhil Sachdeva's composition with Tulsi Kumar and Akhil lending their voices to the soulful track. The song has been penned by Kumaar.

The film is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead.

Check out Shahid's tweet on 'Tera Ban Jaunga':

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on 21 June.

You can listen to the track here.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 18:04:26 IST