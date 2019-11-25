You are here:

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to produce Abhishek Bachchan's next film

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in Bob Biswas, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The project will be produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma via Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment alongside Kahaani helmer Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. The announcement was made on 25 November (Monday) via Red Chillies' official social media account.

Bob Biswas will go on floors next year. The makers are yet to announce a release date.

The film's story is expected to be a prequel to the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani, centred around the character played by Saswata Chatterjee. A cold-blooded contract killer, Bob is known for his trademark line, "Nomoshkar…ek minute."

According to Deccan Chronicle, Bob Biswas marks the feature film directorial debut of Diya, who previously showcased a short film, Neighbourhood Ties, at Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

He is awaiting the release of The Big Bull, produced by Ajay Devgn. Kookie Gulati, who has helmed the Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prince and has served as the associate director for films like Ishq Vishk and Fida, is directing. The actor will be making his digital debut with the sequel to Amazon Prime Video's show Breathe. The series is directed by Mayank Sharma.

Abhishek is also a part of Anurag Basu's yet-untitled next, starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi.

