K13: TamilRockers leaks high quality print of Arulnithi, Shraddha Srinath's thriller a day after its release

Arulnithi and Shraddha Srinath's Tamil thriller K13 has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers, just a day after its theatrical release. A notorious piracy website, Tamilrockers allows users to illegally download latest movies and TV shows. Directed by Barath Neelakantan, K13 opened to fairly positive reviews and was on its way to a decent box office haul. The leaked version is reportedly of high quality which may hamper the earnings of the film.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated South Indian and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release.

K13 joins the list of major South Indian films like Petta, Viswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven, Kanchana 3 which were leaked within a day of their release.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose strict penalty to combat piracy.

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 15:28:41 IST

