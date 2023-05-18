K-pop star Haesoo's suicide: Not so starry world, says mental health expert

Being a star comes with a package deal. The moment you become a star, your life does not remain private anymore. Haesoo, a 29-year-old Korean trot singer, has died by suicide in her dormitory on May 12, leaving behind a suicide note. The news of her passing spread quickly among her fans, fellow musicians, and industry insiders, who expressed their condolences on social media.

Back home, after Deepika Padukone’s confession on her struggle with depression, many came out talking about their mental health issues. Actor Tiger Shroff also underwent severe depression after the release of ‘A Flying Jatt’. Shah Rukh Khan also landed up with depression after his shoulder injury. It was also found out after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, how he too struggled with mental health problems.

According to WHO, which estimates around 20 percent of youth, who suffer from mental health yet, this is just the recorded ones and if we can think about the ones which have not been recorded where I see the numbers increase. Social norms have created more struggles in balancing the physical and psychological health.

The numbers are increasing with cases such as parental pressures, the social pressures to “fit in”, social media and its demands, addictions and peer pressure, disturbed family environment and many more reasons to trigger mental health.

Padma Rewari, Psychotherapist from Mumbai says, “You are scrutinized for every act, every behaviour and never left to be a normal person. This pressure often leads to anxiety, depression, stress and other mental health issues. The celebrity status also makes them lonely and have the fear of missing out(FOMO) where competition and comparison are their daily challenges.”

The stigma around mental health

Physical health is always taken well in society and people will rush to a doctor and spend money. The myth around mental health and the acceptance around it still needs a makeover.

Say Rewari, “People are still not ready to seek professional help and use it as last resort when things turn chronic and so many times leading to suicide. How often as mental health professions we feel this could have been prevented if only the person got help in the right time. The reasons mental health is still not addressed in the global platform is the stigma attached, lack of efficient resources, myth around medication.”

Investing on mental health are some concerns to ponder on and change the mind-set. One would easily talk about suffering from diabetes but one would never openly share about having OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) or anxiety attacks

Rewari explained that due to the environmental triggers, the mental health issues have risen beyond control. The need of the hour is promoting and providing services. Educating hospitals and promoting mental health professionals in corporates, media where there is lot of pressure. I would also encourage stars and celebrities to have personal counsellors appointed and put therapy sessions on priority.

The mental health awareness has improved way beyond what existed years ago. But there has to be a complete global and consistent support and the support systems reaching each part of the society. Mental health hospitals (more in numbers) for chronic patients, addictions, other mental health disorders that need hospitalization in affordable prices.

The pressure of social media and mental health

Youth today are triggered more by social media. They are impatient, restless and peer pressure adds on to their anxiety levels. They want to achieve success before time and failing to do so they are frustrated and depressed. This often leads to addictions. The pressure is built with in and the competition around them. Life style also has a major contribution to play here.

Rewari explains that celebrities and stars who look and sound extremely happy have committed suicide in the past or have had suicidal tendencies. They often tend to supress their emotional pain, stress and anxiety, depression. It is very difficult to quote underlying issues that would have caused the person to end his or her life. So often they seek the solace by substance abuse, alcohol which gives them temporary relief. For them it is a competitive world which they are aware and the society that weighs their success over their failures. This pressure on public versus private life makes them feel helpless at times, leading to depression and that their value in society has no meaning leads to suicidal tendencies and suicide. Families and friends here must immediately seek professional help instead of waiting.

Mental health is as important as physical health

Garnering celebrity peer support works wonders and people should meet on such platforms to share and care. Like the way, Deepika Padukone started her mental health foundation (LLL) and similarly such platforms should be an investment for stars and celebrities to help society and their fellow members in general. The stigma around mental health needs to change. This can only be done by sensitizing, promoting and making it available.

Effects of mental health Issues:

Feelings of anxiety, concern, rage, despair, numbness, or frustration

Appetite, energy, desire, and interest changes

Having trouble focusing and making judgments

Nightmares or issues falling asleep

Physical symptoms include aches and pains, stomachaches, rashes, or headaches

Chronic health issues and mental health concerns becoming worse

Increased alcohol consumption, use of illicit substances and abuse of prescription medicines.

