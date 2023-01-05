Tunisha Sharma’s suicide has sent shockwaves across the television industry as this is not the first time such a traumatic incident has happened. Actors like Kushal Punjabi and Pratyusha Banerjee have also died by suicide in the past. And in an exclusive interaction with Firstpost, actors Payal Ghosh and Nikita Rawal have spoken about how one needs to fight back and consult a psychiatrist, and how suicide is never an option.

Payal said, “It’s been very unfortunate how people are taking that route. A major challenge here is that we undervalue mental health. We have to start with strong foundations and have people around us to discuss and work out things and we need to start by believing that suicide is never an option. Life is a marathon and not a sprint. We need to start believing that everything can be figured out if we can delay our gratifications and not seek external validation.”

Nikita stated, “I’ve always felt that whenever things are not working out, you should always speak to the people around you. If you are on a set, speak up. Suicide is never an option, it’s a very premature option. You only live once so never kill yourself, take things positively and fight back. Speak to the people, go to a psychiatrist, go to a mental health expert, suicide is not an option. You can also consult your friends and speak to them about it.”

And while talking exclusively to Hindustan Times, some more names spoke about the issue and also on how the television industry’s working style can get unhealthy and toxic. “I’ve seen TV actors work 55 days without taking a single day’s break, and that’s not healthy at all,” said actor Priya Malik.

Producer Sandiip Sikcand, though, had a slightly different opinion. He said, “There are people who come into this field thinking it’s a cake walk. They need to know that working continuously does take a toll on mental as well as physical health. That’s the price you’ve to pay for the fame and adulation you get here.”

Actor Charrul Malik, speaking about the age factor, opined, “Tunisha started as a child actor and somewhere, that age and stage is very challenging for someone who’s moving towards teenage years. She was way too young to achieve whatever she did. At her age, the youngsters usually study, spend time with their parents. It’s a very crucial time and at this age your mind can certainly get diverted. You can feel mentally abused and you might not be able to understand the symptoms of depression and I feel that’s what happened with her.”

