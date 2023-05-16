Korean trot singer Haesoo has reportedly passed away by suicide at the age of 29. This news comes less than a month after K-pop star Moonbin was found dead at the age of 25, who also took his own life.

Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room. The South Korean police have found a suicide note in the room as well. The police withheld the identity of the singer.

She was set to perform at an event on May 20. Her demise came into light after the South Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported that they received calls from organisers stating that Haesoo won’t be attending the scheduled event as she has passed away.

a não, EU REAL ESTOU COM MUITO MEDO 2023, Descanse em paz baby, meus pêsames aos familiares 😭 #luto #haesoo #fyp pic.twitter.com/xS8h1K9nnz — Duda Oliveira 🏳️‍🌈 (@dudakpoperlove) May 16, 2023

#INFO | A cantora #Haesoo foi encontrada morta em seu apartamento em Seul. Em nota, o representante oficial da cantora comunicou:

“Em 12 de maio, Haesoo deixou nosso lado e se tornou uma luz no vasto oceano.” Segundo a nota da polícia, a causa da morte de #Haesoo foi suicídio. pic.twitter.com/D07NQ6R5yL — K-NEWS BRASIL | SORTEIO NO FIX (@KnewsBraziil) May 15, 2023

Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, ‘My Life I Will‘.

She was slowly becoming a household name after she appeared on South Korean shows, namely, The Trot Show, AM Plaza and Gayo Stage. Her performance on ‘Immortal Song’ took her popularity to new heights.

With inputs from agencies

