K-pop idol Haesoo found dead at 29 in her hotel room, police recovered suicide note
Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, 'My Life I Will'.
Korean trot singer Haesoo has reportedly passed away by suicide at the age of 29. This news comes less than a month after K-pop star Moonbin was found dead at the age of 25, who also took his own life.
Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room. The South Korean police have found a suicide note in the room as well. The police withheld the identity of the singer.
She was set to perform at an event on May 20. Her demise came into light after the South Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported that they received calls from organisers stating that Haesoo won’t be attending the scheduled event as she has passed away.
“#HAESOOTROT #HAESOO what has this world come to😔 pic.twitter.com/7ss0kqnJaA
Related Articles
— WELOVEJUNGWON (@barchieXOXO12) May 15, 2023
a não, EU REAL ESTOU COM MUITO MEDO 2023, Descanse em paz baby, meus pêsames aos familiares 😭 #luto #haesoo #fyp pic.twitter.com/xS8h1K9nnz
— Duda Oliveira 🏳️🌈 (@dudakpoperlove) May 16, 2023
พี่แฮผู้ไม่มีเกิร์ลกรุ๊ปไหนในดวงใจ…พอมาถ่ายซีรีย์กับน้อง น้องเต้นเพลง blackpink ให้ดูประจำ…จนพี่แฮกลายมาเป็น #Blink No.1 อิอิ #ขอบคุณเจ้าของคลิปค่ะ #HAESOO #Snowdrop
โมเม้นไม่มี กาวได้กาวดีไปวันๆ pic.twitter.com/oV1UbB4Lvn
— AmpCare WhereRU (@ampere072) May 9, 2023
#INFO | A cantora #Haesoo foi encontrada morta em seu apartamento em Seul.
Em nota, o representante oficial da cantora comunicou:
“Em 12 de maio, Haesoo deixou nosso lado e se tornou uma luz no vasto oceano.”
Segundo a nota da polícia, a causa da morte de #Haesoo foi suicídio. pic.twitter.com/D07NQ6R5yL
— K-NEWS BRASIL | SORTEIO NO FIX (@KnewsBraziil) May 15, 2023
Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, ‘My Life I Will‘.
She was slowly becoming a household name after she appeared on South Korean shows, namely, The Trot Show, AM Plaza and Gayo Stage. Her performance on ‘Immortal Song’ took her popularity to new heights.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Here's what will happen to Priyanka Chopra's necklace worth Rs 204 crore she flaunted at Met Gala 2023
A fan-club of the actress wrote on social media- "The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the Met Gala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem."
Sreenivas Bellamkonda & Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chatrapathi's power-packed trailer packs a punch
From the massively scaled visuals, to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the ‘Chatrapathi’ trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more!
Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him
To say Hill House is proud of its royal connection as Charles prepares for the coronation ceremony on May 6 would be an understatement.