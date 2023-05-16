Entertainment

K-pop idol Haesoo found dead at 29 in her hotel room, police recovered suicide note

Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, 'My Life I Will'.

FP Staff May 16, 2023 08:30:57 IST
K-pop idol Haesoo found dead at 29 in her hotel room, police recovered suicide note

Korean trot singer Haesoo has reportedly passed away by suicide at the age of 29. This news comes less than a month after K-pop star Moonbin was found dead at the age of 25, who also took his own life.

Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room. The South Korean police have found a suicide note in the room as well. The police withheld the identity of the singer.

She was set to perform at an event on May 20. Her demise came into light after the South Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported that they received calls from organisers stating that Haesoo won’t be attending the scheduled event as she has passed away.

Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, ‘My Life I Will‘.

She was slowly becoming a household name after she appeared on South Korean shows, namely, The Trot Show, AM Plaza and Gayo Stage. Her performance on ‘Immortal Song’ took her popularity to new heights.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 16, 2023 08:30:57 IST

TAGS:

also read

Explained: Here's what will happen to Priyanka Chopra's necklace worth Rs 204 crore she flaunted at Met Gala 2023
Entertainment

Explained: Here's what will happen to Priyanka Chopra's necklace worth Rs 204 crore she flaunted at Met Gala 2023

A fan-club of the actress wrote on social media- "The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the Met Gala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem."

Sreenivas Bellamkonda & Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chatrapathi's power-packed trailer packs a punch
Entertainment

Sreenivas Bellamkonda & Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chatrapathi's power-packed trailer packs a punch

From the massively scaled visuals, to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the ‘Chatrapathi’ trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more!

Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him
Entertainment

Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him

To say Hill House is proud of its royal connection as Charles prepares for the coronation ceremony on May 6 would be an understatement.