You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Pon Magal Vandhal releases on OTT; TN theatre owners threaten to boycott Suriya, Jyothika's films

FP Staff

Apr 25, 2020 16:17:40 IST

Jyotika's forthcoming release Pon Magal Vandhal, which has been produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, skipped its theatrical release to directly arrive on Amazon Prime Video India on the first week of May. However, the move has upset the Tamil Nadu theatre owners association.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Pon Magal Vandhal releases on OTT; TN theatre owners threaten to boycott Suriya, Jyothikas films

Poster of Jyothika's Pon Magal Vandhal

Initially slated to hit the screens on 27 March, Pon Magal Vandhal did not get released at the time owing to the nationwide lockdown in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

R Panneer Selvan, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations, has said that henceforth, they will not screen films featuring Jyothika and Suriya.

"A film that’s made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first, and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers, and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen," Selvan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Selvan further added they will not screen even the movies made under 2D Entertainment.

Here is what Selvan has said about the issue

The news has also incited a heated debate on Twitter, with some arguing that after the lockdown, there could be an acute shortage of films to be released in theatres. Others opined that the Jyothika-starrer is a small-budget film which would not be able to recover its investment if not released now. Here are some of the tweets

This is not the first time that film distributors have protested against a film moving to the small screen before its theatrical release, fearing major revenue losses. Back in 2013, Kamal Haasan had planned to give his magnum opus Vishwaroopam a Direct-To-Home (DTH) premiere but eventually had to pull back, and theatrically release the film in fear of a complete boycott by the exhibitors.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 16:17:40 IST

tags: 2D Entertainment , Amazon prime Video , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jyothika , OTT , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Suriya , Tamil , Tamil Movies , Theatre

also see

Saaho director Sujeeth roped in for Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer, confirms Chiranjeevi

Saaho director Sujeeth roped in for Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer, confirms Chiranjeevi

Netflix film Sethum Aayiram Pon, by debutant director Anand Ravichandran, shows how death can reunite families

Netflix film Sethum Aayiram Pon, by debutant director Anand Ravichandran, shows how death can reunite families

Chiranjeevi on impact of coronavirus lockdown on Telugu industry: 'Can't estimate the losses right now, but will bounce back'

Chiranjeevi on impact of coronavirus lockdown on Telugu industry: 'Can't estimate the losses right now, but will bounce back'