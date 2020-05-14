Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's film, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June

Amazon Prime Video India on Thursday announced the global premiere of the highly-anticipated Hindi film Gulabo Sitabo exclusively on the streaming service.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The movie will premiere on 12 June on Amazon Prime Video.

Initially slated to release theatrically on 17 April, the film was indefinitely postponed because of the lockdown put into effect to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. It is now the first film to be directly released on a digital platform out of all the scheduled theatrical releases that got pushed because of the months-long lockdown.

“At Amazon we’re listening to our customers, and working backwards from there,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India. “Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. We are happy to exclusively premiere Gulabo Sitabo on Prime Video. It is the first step in our endeavour to bring superior cinematic experiences to our customer’s doorstep.”

“This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment,” said director Shoojit Sircar. “I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty dramedy, and enjoy what the film has in store for them. Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky, lighthearted movie that the audience can enjoy with their families. It has been a wonderful experience working with Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on the film.”

“Gulabo Sitabo is a slice-of-life dramedy that is a must watch for families at home,” said Bachchan, “I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries, and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe.”

Ayushmann said, “Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor. Whatever I’m today is because of him, and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again. Gulabo Sitabo also sees me share the screen space with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, and it’s a huge moment. It’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen, and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend, and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity, the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”

Gulabo Sitabo is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

