Justin Bieber has announced that he will take a break from music to repair 'some deep rooted issues.'

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the pop star wrote that he wants to focus on his health and family, so that he does not "fall apart" and can sustain his marriage and "be the father I want to be". He married model and television personality Hailey Baldwin on 23 November last year.

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," Bieber noted. In his and wife’s interview with Vogue for their March cover, Bieber talked about being “depressed,” and how getting fame at a young age really affected him.

However, he added, that he will soon be back with a new "kick ass album". “The top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that” (sic)," he wrote.

Earlier, the singer opened up about his battles with depression amid reports that the Canadian singer-songwriter is seeking treatment to ensure his mental well-being.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 10:37:47 IST