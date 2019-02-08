Justin Bieber on married life with Hailey Baldwin: Difficult for me to trust anyone, but working on it

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in September last year. The much-in-the-news couple recent gave an interview to Vogue magazine, where the two spoke about their married life. Justin, in the interview, confesses that it has become quite hard for him to trust people around him and that also includes Hailey. The musical sensation comments that he always feels that people around him "aren't really here for me".

According to Justin, he has also struggles with the feeling that writers around him are only there for a motive which they might use against him.

"I've made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It's been difficult for me even to trust Hailey," E News reports Justin as saying.

However, the singer-songwriter admits that the both of them are trying to work through their problems and that it has so far been "great."

Hailey seconds Justin's statement and says that it would be wrong if she said everything is a "magical fantasy". The 22-year-old model states that marriage is not about waking up everyday and feeling that you are completely in love with your partner. "There's something beautiful about it — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone," says Hailey.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 09:58:34 IST