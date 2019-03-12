Justin Bieber asks fans to pray for him amid depression reports, says he has been 'struggling a lot'

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with depression, revealing he has been feeling “super disconnected and weird”.

The 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his depression problem and also posted a photo with Kanye West and Scooter Braun.



“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird."

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work thanks… the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” he wrote.

It was reported last month that the Sorry singer is seeking treatment to ensure his mental well-being.

In his and wife Hailey Baldwin’s interview with Vogue for their March cover, Bieber has talked about being “depressed,” and how getting fame at a young age really affected him.

