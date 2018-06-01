Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom headed for massive $140 mn box office debut in North America

The dinosaurs are back. The roaring creatures return to cinema screens in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the sci-fi movie franchise which began 25 years ago.

According to Variety, early tracking numbers suggest the movie is set to make anywhere from $140 million to $150 million in its opening weekend in North America.

The sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World sees actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen and Claire and return to Isla Nublar, three years after its dinosaur theme park was devastated by the creatures escaping confinement.

With a volcanic eruption threatening the surviving dinosaurs on the island, Claire and Owen hope to rescue them.

Jurassic World successfully rebooted the Jurassic Park film franchise, which kicked off with the 1993 film directed by Steven Spielberg, taking $1.67 billion at the box office worldwide. The 2015 film easily surpassed early projections for a $121 million opening, drawing both fans of the original trilogy and a new generation of moviegoers. It grossed $208.8 million at the North American box office and made a global total of $524.1 million in its opening weekend.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom begins its worldwide cinema rollout from 6 June. It releases in India on 7 June.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 13:53 PM