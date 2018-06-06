Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom review round-up: 'A thrill ride' with 'undeniably impressive' dinosaurs

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has hit North American screens. A reboot of the 2015 film Jurassic World and the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, it begins three years after the Jurassic World theme park was destroyed by the creatures escaping confinement.

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing reunite in the sequel and return to the island of Isla Nublar in order to save the surviving dinosaurs from a volcano eruption. During their mission, they end up encountering new and highly dangerous dino breeds, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

Jeff Goldblum also makes a comeback appearance as scientist Ian Malcolm of 1993's Jurassic Park.

Fans had been waiting eagerly for the latest installment of the series and early tracking numbers also predicted that the film would be able to earn around $140 million to $150 million in its opening weekend in North America.

So far, the film has received mixed reviews from critics.

Variety wrote, "The film provides plenty of encounters with our stomping, gnashing primeval beastly friends — yet for much of Fallen Kingdom, they are caged, shackled, sedated, wounded and otherwise subdued. They’re right up there on screen, but too often they don’t feel like the main event."

"In the wake of the box office lunacy that drove Jurassic World to become the fifth highest grossing movie of all time, Fallen Kingdom is a frustrating display of overconfidence," said IndieWire. "Campy dialogue and ludicrous plot twists abound: The fate of these resurrected creatures remains uncertain, but the formula for their movies will never go extinct."

The Guardian described the animated dinosaurs "undeniably impressive" but was of the opinion that the human characters were "resolutely two-dimensional thanks to a script that mistakes tone-deaf jumps and starts for emotional arcs." The movie was also described as "a spectacular summer blockbuster that will doubtless eat the box office alive, but that remains all bark and no bite."

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter called it "a thrill ride that finally escapes the theme park.” It went on to praise the film for its visuals and said, "Audiences put off by some dumb characterisations in the last film have much less to complain about here, while those requiring only some spectacular predators and exciting chase scenes should greet this outing as warmly as its predecessor."

Vanity Fair also lauded the film, especially its second-half, calling it a "surprising delight".

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been directed by JA Bayona. The film will release in Indian theatres on 8 June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 14:12 PM