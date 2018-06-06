Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — How nostalgia and dinosaur obsession helped reboot a beloved '90s franchise

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who will be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opposite actor Chris Pratt, recently said in an interview she felt like a kid when she was on the movie's set.

Pratt, who also starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy and the recent Avengers: Infinity War superhero films, said, “Kids love superheroes but kids love dinosaurs as well. Science and imagination merge. We feature these creatures that truly at one point walked the earth, which is mind-boggling... Kids love dinosaurs and so does the kid inside the adult.”

That pretty much sums up why the movies remain so popular: nostalgia and a lingering dinosaur obsession.

For many who grew up in the 90s, Jurassic World breathed new life into our fascination with a once-dominant prehistoric species that were popularised by Jurassic Park. The perfect blend of CGI and Steven Spielberg's emotionally manipulative shots took us right back to the Cretaceous period. Much like the characters in the movie, audiences worldwide experienced a similar awe looking at these majestic creatures. They left an enduring influence on our understanding of dinosaurs.

Jurassic Park was supposed to be a cautionary tale about genetic engineering but the message was lost in the horror and tension created by T. Rexes eating people. Yet, it was entertainment for the whole family.

After the visionary original film in 1993 and its two God-awful sequels, the dormant franchise was rebooted nearly fifteen years later in 2015. Made on a budget of around $150 million by Universal and Legendary Pictures, Jurassic World added a capitalist twist to a world where dinosaurs still roam among humans within an island theme park. The film launched with a $208.8 million opening weekend (topping the $207.4 million record set by Avengers in 2012) and finished with $1.7 billion worldwide in ticket sales. It earned approximately $22.2 million in India and a whopping $652.3 million in the US.

Even the first Jurassic Park ($983.8 million) didn't cross the billion dollar mark missing the mark by around $17 million. The film made more than $7 million in India. However, The Lost World ($618.6 million) made less than two-third of the original's global gross and Jurassic Park III ($368.8 million) made around one-third.

The second instalment of the Jurassic World series will open on Thursday in more than 2300 screens, two weeks before its US release date, in India. It clashes with superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala, which has more issues than a low advance booking to worry about.

So, in all likelihood, Fallen Kingdom should have a similar impact as the 2015 film in India and elsewhere. Even with Solo: A Star Wars Story's stumble, the year-to-date box office is still up 6.2 percent as June kicks into gear with some big movies on the horizon. Other than Fallen Kingdom, there's two other highly anticipated releases this month — Ocean's 8 and Incredibles 2.

The film begins three years ahead of the previous film where the theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. The island Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

In the film, directed by JA Bayona, stars Pratt and Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen and Claire, respectively. To further capitalise on the nostalgia factor, Fallen Kingdom's cast includes franchise veteran Jeff Goldblum who returns as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Goldblum played the mathematician in the first two films of the franchise, 1993′s Jurassic Park and its 1997 follow-up The Lost World.

In February, four whole months before Fallen Kingdom's release, Universal Pictures announced plans for a third installment in the rebooted dinosaur franchise. Jurassic World 3 is expected to land in June 2021. The film is to be written by Emily Carmichael (who co-wrote Pacific Rim Uprising) and Colin Trevorrow, the director of 2015′s Jurassic World.

This is where the producers need to take a lesson out of Solo's folly. With the latest Star Wars film proving an intergalactic dud in the box office, Lucasfilm's enviable license to print money might just have expired.

In this age of needless sequels and reboots, it is easy to get carried away without considering the potential over-saturation with franchises. So, for the sake of nostalgia and not destroying our beloved film franchises, let's hope the makers of Jurassic World show more restraint than Disney did.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 7 June.

Watch the trailer below:

