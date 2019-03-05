Junglee: New poster of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming adventure film reveals trailer will release on 6 March

The trailer of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action adventure film Junglee will be released on 6 March, as announced by the makers. The film is a unique tale about the relationship between a man and his herd of elephant friends.

The filmmakers took to twitter and made the trailer announcement and also released a new poster.

Last seen with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho, Vidyut will portray the role of Ashwath, who after his homecoming to family elephant reserve, confronts an international poacher's racket.

The film has been directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, who is known for his popular films The Mask and The Scorpion King. Junglee will be Russell's debut in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Jammwal expressed his excitement on working with Chuck on Junglee stating that it was an honor to work with the helmer of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action-adventure Eraser and the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

Junglee is scheduled to release on 5 April and will clash with John Abraham's spy thriller RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 13:42:44 IST