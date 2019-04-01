You are here:

Junglee box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film earns Rs 13.85 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Apr 01, 2019 13:14:20 IST

Chuck Russell's Hindi directorial debut, Junglee, picked up pace on the third day of its release. Starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, the film minted Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday (30 March) and Rs 6.05 crore on Sunday after opening with Rs 3.35 crore on Friday. The film's opening weekend collection stands at Rs 13.85 crore.

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Junglee. Twitter

Despite the buzz surrounding Junglee, the adventure-action flick has underperformed at the box office. Trade analysts opine that if the film continues its upward trend in the next few days, it will be able to recover its lost ground. The film has however performed well in the mass circuits.

Junglee tells the unique tale of a friendship between a man and a herd of elephants. Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut as an antagonist in the John Abraham-starrer 2011 action drama Force, plays Ashwath. His character confronts an international poacher's racket at an elephant reserve. Jammwal was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho.

Junglee also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Akshay Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni. It has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 13:14:20 IST

