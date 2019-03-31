Junglee box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film rakes in Rs 7.70 cr in two days

Chuck Russell, who has directed such films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask and The Scorpion King, made his Hindi film debut with the action-adventure film Junglee. Starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, the film has minted Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday, 30 March after opening with Rs 3.35 crore on Friday. The film's current collection is Rs 7.70 crore after its two-day run at the box office.

Trade analysts have observed that although the film has scored considerably well in the mass circuits, it has failed to grip audiences in the metros and multiplexes.

#Junglee witnesses growth on Dat 2, but not substantial enough... Mass circuits remain consistent, but finds the going tough in metros/plexes... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 7.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

Junglee tells the unique tale of a friendship between a man and a herd of elephants. Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut as an antagonist in the John Abraham-starrer action drama Force, plays Ashwath. His character confronts an international poacher's racket at an elephant reserve. Jammwal was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho.

Junglee also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Akshay Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni. It has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani.

