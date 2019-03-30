You are here:

Junglee box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film earns Rs 3.35 cr on opening day

FP Staff

Mar 30, 2019 17:33:05 IST

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask and The Scorpion King director Chuck Russell, made his Hindi film debut with the action adventure film JungleeThe film that stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead raked in Rs 3.35 crore in opening day earnings.

Trade analysts observed that the film received a mixed response with a decent footfall in mass pockets. The box office collection of the film may also be affected by the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Junglee box office collection: Vidyut Jammwals action-adventure film earns Rs 3.35 cr on opening day

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Junglee

Junglee tells the unique tale of a friendship between a man and a herd of elephants. Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut in John Abraham-starrer action drama Force, plays Ashwath. His character confronts an international poacher's racket at an elephant reserve. Jammwal was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho.

The film that also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Akshay Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni. Junglee has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani.

 

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 17:33:05 IST

tags: Akshay Oberoi , Atul Kulkarni , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chuck Russell , Junglee , junglee box office collection , Vidyut Jammwal

also see

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's war drama rakes in Rs 105.8 cr in first week of release

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's war drama rakes in Rs 105.8 cr in first week of release

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's period war drama surpasses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 3

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's period war drama surpasses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 3

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film is 2019's biggest domestic opener, earns Rs 21.50 cr on Day 1

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film is 2019's biggest domestic opener, earns Rs 21.50 cr on Day 1