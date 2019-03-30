Junglee box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film earns Rs 3.35 cr on opening day

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask and The Scorpion King director Chuck Russell, made his Hindi film debut with the action adventure film Junglee. The film that stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead raked in Rs 3.35 crore in opening day earnings.

Trade analysts observed that the film received a mixed response with a decent footfall in mass pockets. The box office collection of the film may also be affected by the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

#Junglee has a mixed start on Day 1... Fares better in mass pockets, but is dull/ordinary elsewhere... Has to catch speed over the weekend to post a satisfactory total... Fri ₹ 3.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2019

Junglee tells the unique tale of a friendship between a man and a herd of elephants. Jammwal, who made a breakthrough debut in John Abraham-starrer action drama Force, plays Ashwath. His character confronts an international poacher's racket at an elephant reserve. Jammwal was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's Baadshaho.

The film that also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Akshay Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni. Junglee has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 17:33:05 IST