Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson, makes Rs 35.21 cr in opening week at Indian box office

Jumanji: The Next Level, the much-awaited new instalment in the adventure franchise, has made a total of Rs 35.21 crore after a week-long run at the domestic box office. The film witnessed a slight dip in collections throughout the week, making Rs 2.30 crore on Thursday.

According to trade analysts, the business of the movie has been affected in certain areas.

Check out the current box office figures of Jumani: The Next Level

#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel has fairly good Week 1... Thu pre 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr, Sun 10.10 cr, Mon 3.01 cr, Tue 2.70 cr, Wed 2.55 cr, Thu 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 35.21 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel biz affected in some circuits since few days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019

The film opened on 13 December, along with Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 2 and Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor-starrer thriller The Body. Jumanji: The Next Level overtook Mardaani 2 on the first day, making Rs 6.20 crore to its Rs 3.80 crore.

The film has also performed exceedingly well internationally. Made on a budget of $125 million, Jumanji: The Next Level has accumulated $72.6 million in its opening week from theatres in the US and Canada. The film was screened across more than 4,000 locations in North America, and took home $19.4 million on its opening day. In North America, the film emerged as the highest opener for Sony, and generated the highest opening day numbers of all time for a comedy released in December. Globally, Jumanji: The Next Level has grossed a whopping total of $227.9 million.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct this sequel, starring Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Hart, Black, and Danny DeVito.

The first film of the franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, saw four high school teenagers transported into a Jumanji video game as adult avatars. Their video game selves are pursued by jungle creatures and motorcycle assailants, jumping into waterfalls, and encountering perilous caves. The sequel has the gang in a different terrain where new dangers await.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 16:50:41 IST