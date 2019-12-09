Frozen 2 success makes Disney first studio to cross $10 bn in worldwide box office collections

Frozen 2 blanketed multiplexes for the third straight weekend, continuing its reign at No 1 with $34.7 million in ticket sales in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The Walt Disney Co animated sequel has already grossed $919.7 million worldwide. It will soon become the sixth Disney release this year to cross $1 billion, a record sure to grow to seven once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters later this month. According to Variety, Disney has crossed $10 billion at the global box office this year.

The ticket sales exclude Fox's Christian Bale and Matt Damon-starrer Ford v Ferrari and the Sophie Turner-led Dark Phoenix, which became Disney properties after it acquired Fox. Taking into account the revenue generated by Fox films would take Disney's earnings to $11.9 billion, notes Variety.

It was previously reported that Disney earned $7.67 billion at the box office in July, shattering the previous record for a total year’s earnings, which was also set by the studio in 2016.

Disney has had an outstanding year so far with franchise releases, remakes and the launch of Marvel properties. The studio was off to the races with Captain Marvel released in March, followed by Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King. Each of these films were able to gross more than $1 billion globally.

The studio launched its streaming service Disney Plus in November, with the intention of taking over the competition between other services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Disney Plus includes an extensive library of movies and TV shows.

Besides classic characters such as Snow White and Pinocchio, Disney Plus has Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic — big names that most people would recognize. Disney Plus will also have all 30 past seasons of The Simpsons. Original shows include The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe, and one on the Marvel character Loki.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

