Kevin Hart announces Netflix documentary series Don't F**k This Up, to release on 27 December

Washington DC: Actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who is recovering from a fatal car accident revealed on Tuesday that he is dropping a new documentary series on Netflix.

The 40-year-old Jumanji star said that the six-part series titled Don't F**k This Up, is slated to debut on the streaming service, 27 December.

The docu-series "reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin's day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career," according to a press release obtained by Vulture, as cited by Fox News.

Check out the announcement



View this post on Instagram Mark Your Calendars.... A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 19, 2019 at 6:13am PST

The documentary will also include interviews from Hart's friends and family, stand-up footage, video from his childhood, and commentary from him.

"It's as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It's something that I think people need to see," the actor said on social media.

"I'm always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of those ways that I felt put me in a position to do just that," he added.

In September this year, Model Montia Sabagg, who appeared with Hart in a 2017 sex tape, had sued the comedian and others for $60 million.

The 28-year-old model claimed that she was secretly recorded while having consensual intercourse with Hart in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to documents, cited E! News.

Sabagg accused Hart, Jonathan "JT" Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and other related companies of intentional inflection of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence.

She claimed in the suit that she "had no knowledge that the intimate activity" depicted in the video of her and Hart "was being recorded."

The video, which according to the suit showed Sabagg "naked from the waist down and engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart," was published online in September 2017.

However, Hart claimed that he was being extorted. Soon thereafter, Sabagg held a press conference to deny the extortion accusations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 11:08:00 IST