Actress Julia Roberts says that creating her looks for Gaslit was a real team effort, and time-consuming.

Gaslit, a modern-day spin on the infamous Watergate affair starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, will premiere on Lionsgate Play on 24th April, 2022. The series, directed by Matt Ross, boasts a stellar cast that includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, and Shea Wigham, among others.

The much-anticipated drama focuses on various unknown stories from that time period, including Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, crazy zealots, and whistleblowers. Julia Roberts' transformation into Martha Mitchell, with the use of prosthetics, has grabbed centre stage, in addition to spotlighting the unsung stories from the historical event. Her portrayal of a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon's faithful Campaign Chairman and former Attorney General, John Mitchell, shines throughout the series.

Talking about her iconic look as Martha Mitchell, Julia Roberts said, “This was a real team effort, and it took a lot of time to create the looks. We had lots of great photos for reference. I think Terrie Owen worked magic with the incredible wigs, Jean Black with the makeup and the appliance I wear inside my mouth, and the great Susie DeSanto, who has an incredible eye and was so true to how we wanted Martha to look. It was a lot of work, but it was incredibly fun to cook it up."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.