Juhi Chawla takes a dig at Kapil Sharma's newfound punctuality, dubs it 'The Ginni Effect'

Juhi Chawla, who attended The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sonam K Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to promote their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, took a dig at the host for his starry behaviour in the past.

During the episode, the actress revealed that for her earlier appearance on the comedy show, the shoot had begun at 11 pm and continued till 3 at night. However, this time, Juhi was told that the shooting would start at 7 pm and would wrap up by 10 pm, as Kapil would need to go home at that time. Marking this change in Kapil, Juhi dubbed it as "The Ginni Effect". The comedian married his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year.

In a fun repartee, Kapil replied that Juhi should not have said it out loud as he was planning to go home late by two hours.

On the same show, Kapil apologised to Narendra Modi for his tweet infamous tweet in 2016 about 'achhe din'. In 2016, Kapil had angrily tweeted that he had been asked to pay a Rs 5 lakh by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as bribery, questioning Modi if this is what 'achhe din' means.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 12:28:39 IST